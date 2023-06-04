Heavy storm struck Assam’s Gohpur on June 3 leaving behind a trail of destruction. The storm battered several parts of the district, breaking doors of houses, uprooting trees and breaking power lines.

As per sources, roofs of several houses were also blown off leaving behind many shivering out in the night as the temperatures plummeted following the sudden change in weather.

Speaking on the damages caused due to the storm, a resident said, “We are extremely pained at the losses incurred due to the heavy storm accompanied by rain hitting the area at around 11.30 pm at night yesterday. Actually, the storm battered the entire region with many big trees uprooted, houses damaged. When the intensity of the storm subsided then we stepped out to find a trail of destruction, our neighbour’s houses covered with fallen trees. Also, power lines have been damaged which will now create trouble in electricity supply. Several trees are lying on the roofs of the houses. There seems to be no immediate measure to clear off the debris”.

Due to the storm, many have been rendered homeless, with roads blocked and power cuts even as the Public Works Department has got down to clear off the roads for free movement of vehicles.

Huge losses have been incurred due to the storm as the district administration officials are at the spot to assess the total loss of villagers.

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