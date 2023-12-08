On a remarkable day for the Assam Police, the state government executed an unprecedented move by promoting a staggering 28,813 constables to the rank of Lance Naik.

Of these, 21,275 belong to the Armed Branch and 7538 belong to the Unarmed Branch.

This mass elevation is part of a broader career development scheme approved by the state cabinet, aimed at boosting the morale of the police force and enhancing public service delivery.

Taking to the X handle Asam DGP GP Singh wrote, "A historic day in the annals of @assampolice 28,813 Constables promoted in one day to next rank of L/Nk. Of these, 21,275 belong to Armed Branch and 7538 belong to Unarmed Branch.



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Gratitude to Hon CM Assam Sjt @himantabiswa Sir for approving landmark minimum assured three promotions to all ranks. The entire Assam Police family is grateful to Hon @CMOfficeAssam and @mygovassam (Home Department).

A historic day in the annals of @assampolice 28,813 Constables promoted in one day to next rank of L/Nk. Of these, 21,275 belong to Armed Branch and 7538 belong to Unarmed Branch.

Gratitude to Hon CM Assam Sjt @himantabiswa Sir for approving landmark minimum assured three… pic.twitter.com/xsnctSQlXF — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) December 8, 2023

Earlier the state government for the welfare of the Assam Police has also provided support through an increase in ration money allowance.

The allowance, which has been raised to Rs 2,500 per head per month, is designed to ensure that officers and personnel from the rank of followers to inspectors, including uniformed ministerial staff, have access to a healthier and more nutritious diet.

Besides the normal course of promotion, every personnel will be eligible for assured promotion to the next higher level after completion of eight years of regular service in a particular post, subject to performance and vigilance clearance. This will strengthen public service delivery by law-enforcement personnel through effective management of human resources.

This comprehensive approach to career progression and welfare within the Assam Police underscores the government's dedication to its law enforcement officers, recognizing their hard work and the critical role they play in maintaining law and order in the state.