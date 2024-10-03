The Assam Government has proposed a new policy that would make swimming proficiency mandatory for Class I officers and employees. This initiative, discussed at the 51st State Executive Meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Dr. Ravi Kota, aims to enhance disaster risk reduction strategies in the flood-prone state of Assam, where annual flooding wreaks havoc on both lives and livelihoods.

The Assam government is set to implement a new policy that requires Class I officers and employees to be proficient in swimming as a key disaster risk reduction measure. In a state that faces annual flooding due to the Brahmaputra River and its tributaries, this move is expected to equip officials with the essential skills to respond better in flood-prone areas.

During the 51st State Executive Meeting, presided over by Chief Secretary Dr. Ravi Kota, the proposal was thoroughly discussed, with key officials emphasizing its potential to mainstream disaster preparedness across the state’s administrative framework. The Chief Minister is reported to have given his approval to the proposal, marking a significant step towards integrating life-saving skills into the state’s workforce.

Assam has long been one of India’s most flood-prone states, with more than 40 percent of its land susceptible to flood damage. The Brahmaputra Valley, in particular, spans a vast flood-prone area of 3.2 million hectares, making the state's vulnerability to annual floods a serious challenge. According to the Flood Hazard Atlas of Assam, which was prepared by the Hyderabad-based National Remote Sensing Centre using satellite data, approximately 28.75 percent of the state’s land (around 22.54 lakh hectares) was affected by floods between 1998 and 2015.

This year alone, floods have ravaged 153 revenue circles across 35 districts, claiming 108 lives, 10 of which were caused by landslides. These statistics underline the necessity of equipping government officials with practical skills, such as swimming, that could potentially mitigate the impact of such disasters and contribute to the safety of both officials and the general public.

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The proposal outlines that Class I officers—many of whom frequently travel by boat as part of their official duties—should acquire swimming proficiency to enhance their safety and efficiency during fieldwork, especially in flood-hit regions. To encourage officers to attain proficiency in swimming, the policy includes provisions for a reimbursement of up to ₹10,000 for training costs. This incentive is intended to motivate more employees to pursue this essential life skill. The policy is designed to be universal, encompassing even those officials who work in non-flood-prone areas, making swimming proficiency a mandatory skill across all departments.

While the plan currently targets Class I officers, there are discussions about expanding the policy to other categories of government employees over time. Moreover, a committee has been established to explore the possibility of linking regular increments and promotions with the completion of swimming training and the submission of proficiency certificates. This could serve as an additional motivation for officers to take the training seriously and achieve the required level of competence.

To pave the way for this statewide implementation, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has already initiated Phase I of swimming proficiency and life skill development training for government officials in Kamrup Metro district. Official sources reveal that 53 officers have already completed the training, and more officials are expected to undergo similar training sessions over the next two months.

The initial phase of training in Kamrup Metro is a crucial step towards the broader adoption of this policy, as it allows the state government to assess the effectiveness of the program and make necessary adjustments before it is rolled out to other districts. Given Assam's annual struggle with floods, the goal is to equip as many government employees as possible with the skills needed to navigate flooded environments and respond swiftly to emergencies.

The introduction of mandatory swimming proficiency marks a significant shift in how Assam’s state administration views disaster preparedness. By equipping its officers with swimming skills, the government is directly addressing the risks associated with working in flood-prone areas, where officials often rely on boats for transportation. In the past, officials navigating flood-hit regions have faced life-threatening challenges, and the new policy aims to minimize these risks.

Moreover, the policy reflects a growing trend in Assam to incorporate disaster risk reduction into various aspects of governance. With climate change exacerbating the severity of floods in recent years, the state government is increasingly focused on building resilience within its administrative machinery. In this context, the mandatory swimming policy is just one of several initiatives aimed at enhancing the state’s preparedness for natural disasters.

Though the policy initially focuses on Class I officers, there is a clear intent to expand its scope in the future. The government has stressed that this will be a universal policy, applying to employees in both flood-prone and non-flood-prone areas. Additionally, there will be a requirement for regular updates of proficiency certificates, ensuring that officials maintain their swimming skills over time.

This universal approach highlights the state government’s recognition that disaster preparedness is not limited to those directly affected by floods but is a collective responsibility. In the future, as the policy is expanded to include other employees, it could become a model for other flood-prone states to adopt similar life skill requirements.

Assam’s decision to make swimming proficiency mandatory for its government officials represents a proactive and practical approach to addressing the state’s perennial flood risk. By integrating this life-saving skill into the requirements for government officers, the state is not only enhancing the personal safety of its workforce but also strengthening its overall disaster response capabilities.

The policy reflects a broader trend in Assam toward mainstreaming disaster risk reduction, as officials at all levels of governance are now expected to play a more active role in mitigating the impacts of natural disasters. With training already underway in Kamrup Metro and plans for expansion across the state, Assam is taking important steps toward building a more resilient administration in the face of its annual flood challenges.