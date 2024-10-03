The Nagaland government is rallying support from the state's 18 tribal organizations to ensure the success of the upcoming silver jubilee edition of the Hornbill Festival, scheduled for December 1-10 at the Naga Heritage Village in Kisama. The appeal was made during a consultative meeting held by the tourism department on Wednesday.

Tourism Secretary G Hukugha Sema emphasized the importance of collaboration among the state government, tribal bodies, and other stakeholders, attributing the festival's past successes to their collective efforts. “This year’s festival will be a historic celebration, attracting people from all over the world,” he stated, urging all parties to work diligently to enhance the visitor experience.

Sema highlighted that tourists attending the festival would be treated as special guests, and he called for cooperation to ensure their comfort and enjoyment throughout the event. He also mentioned that a master plan for revamping and renovating Kisama is underway, with a completion deadline set for November 17.

The Hornbill Festival, launched in 2000 as a three-day event in Kohima, has grown into an annual tourism promotion hallmark for the state. The venue was shifted to the Naga Heritage Village in Kisama in the mid-2000s, facilitating the festival's expansion.

Additionally, the Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation (ENPO) has requested the state government to advocate for their demand for Frontier Nagaland Territory (FNT) to the central government. This move aims to ensure that the ENPO can fully participate in the festivities.

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