The Assam government on Thursday, August 22, proposed to make Manipuri the Associate Official Language in three districts of Barak Valley along with Hojai in the central part of the state.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika tabled The Assam Official Language (Amendment) Bill, 2024 on behalf of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who also looks after the Home and Political Department.

In the Statement of Objects and Reasons, Sarma said that a substantial number of people living in the Barak valley and other parts of the state speak Manipuri language and there have been persistent demands to officially recognise their language.



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The Assam cabinet earlier this year, the Assam cabinet on February 23 undertook several key decisions including the approval of Manipuri as the associate official language for four districts of Assam which include Cachar, Karimganj, Hailakandi and Hojai.

The decision was taken in order to preserve and protect the cultural social and linguistic identity of the Manipuri people in the state of Assam.

Additionally, the cabinet approved the introduction of Mising, Rabha, Tiwa, Karbi, Dimasa and Deori languages as mediums of instruction at the foundational level of primary schools.