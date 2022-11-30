Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 30 announced that an allowance of Rs 1000 will be given to every girl student every month who is pursuing post-graduation.

Speaking at the ceremonial distribution of scooters to meritorious students of Higher Secondary Examination, 2022, under Pragyan Bharti Scheme, the Assam CM said, "This time the state government is mulling to start a new scheme under which all girls students pursuing post-graduation like MA, MTech, Mcom or MSc will be provided with Rs 1000."

Sarma further said that the students have to bear the expenses to travel to the university from home along with tea or coffee, adding, ''Hence in order to give relief to their parents the state government has taken up this decision''.

"In a year the universities are closed for 2 months, so the students will receive a total of Rs 10,000 for 10 months," the CM added.

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Notably, the education department will launch a portal in which all girl students pursuing post-graduation can register their names to avail of financial assistance.

Sarma also remarked that in the coming years the same facility will also to available for the students who are pursuing their graduation.

Later, he distributed scooters to students who secured first division and above in Veterinary Playground.

Girl students securing 1st division and boy students securing 75 per cent and above in Higher Secondary Examination, 2022 from Kamrup (M) and Kamrup district under Pragyan Bharti Scheme.