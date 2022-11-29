Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarama commenting on the Dibrugarh University ragging incident said that the varsity authority failed to perform its administrative duties.

Addressing the media Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "The incident which happened in the month of September 2022, the university authority has failed to take action."

"Till yesterday the investigative committee has not submitted any report which highlights the failure of the Dibrugarh university officials," he added.

The CM said, "The cabinet has expressed its dissatisfaction with the way Dibrugarh University has dealt with such a serious offence and there will be zero tolerance.. if there is any complicity with the authority will not spare them also."

It has come to the fore that the victim had earlier written a complaint on November 17 to the warden of the PNGB hostel of the university, seeking his intervention in the incidents of ragging taking place on the university campus.

In his complaint, Sharma also listed the names of the students, who were allegedly involved in the ragging incident. However, no action was initiated by the administration against the students mentioned in the letter.

As per the letter written by Anand Sharma, he states, “With due respect, my name is Anand Sharma, studying in class M.Com in Marketing (Dept. of Commerce). I beg to state that I am facing many issues with the context of ragging in the hostel PNGBCN. I request you handle this issue at your own level and put me out of my misery. I will be grateful for the same. Following are the names of the students who take the first step in the act always – 1) Nayanjit Thengal (C first), Mousum Phukan (dept of applied geology), Pallav Borah (A 2nd), Amarjyoti Nath (CMS), Debashish Biswas, Simanta Hazarika (C ground), Chao Bhaskar Gogoi, Navadeep Sarmah, Kamal Kakoti (Dept of Mathematics), Chao Kham Chanbung (Centre for Language).”

Also Read: Dibrugarh University ragging case: 4 more students barred entry into varsity premises



Earlier on November 28, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma appealed to all the students of the state to say ''NO'' to ragging after a student at Dibrugarh University was critically injured while trying to save himself from the brutal assault of his senior.

The Chief Minister said that efforts are on to nab the accused and the victim has been provided medical care.

“It has come to notice that a Dibrugarh University student is hurt in an alleged case of ragging. A close watch was maintained and follow-up action was coordinated with district administration. Efforts on to nab the accused, and the victim being provided medical care. Appeal to students, say NO to Ragging," the Assam CM tweeted.

Besides Sarma, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu while condemning the incident said the Government will not tolerate such activities in educational institutions.

He also said that he has asked the Dibrugarh University authority and Police to take strict action against the culprits.

''I have further asked university authorities to be vigilant and have ordered Universities not to allow ex-students to stay in hostels after their courses are over,'' he added.