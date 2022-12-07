While addressing the Lok Sabha, MP Gaurav Gogoi demanded 90:10 funding in railways projects related to the construction of Rail Over Bridge /Road Under Bridge (ROB/RUB) in Assam and other northeast states.

Further stressing the need for Rail Over Bridge /Road Under Bridge under his constituency at Chungajan and Tengani under the Golaghat district, MP Gaurav Gogoi told the speaker, "If we go by the tradition, in all the northeastern railway projects, the Central goverment share is at least 80-90 per cent."

On the otherhand, the share of the state government is generally 10-20 per cent.

Further, MP Gaurav Gogoi claimed that when the MP approached the railway department about the need for a level crossing, the railways allegedly said that the total funding should be borne by the state goverment.

Also Read: Guwahati to get new rail-cum-road bridge over Brahmaputra River

Gaurav Gogoi urged the speaker, Om Birla to seek the railway department to continue with the funding structure as it was carried out in the earlier days.

The Central government on September 28 approved a new project for Rail-cum-Road Bridge across the Brahmaputra river near the existing Saraighat bridge in Guwahati.

The cost of the Rail-cum-Road Bridge across the Brahmaputra river is Rs 996.75 crore.

''Furthering PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's vision of #GatiShakti. The project for Rail-cum-Road Bridge across Brahmaputra river near the existing Saraighat bridge at Guwahati has been approved at the cost of Rs. 996.75 Cr..,'' Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari tweeted.

Gadkari also informed that the cost of the project will be shared by NHAI and the Ministry of Railways, adding, ''The cost of approaches/viaducts is Rs 322 crore and will be entirely built by NHAI''.

He also said the bridge would connect the north bank of Assam to the south bank i.e. Guwahati across the Brahmaputra river.