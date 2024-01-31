In January 2024, the Assam government embarked on a significant initiative to bolster food security by providing free ration cards to an additional 42 lakh beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

This expansion of beneficiaries was inaugurated by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in his constituency, Jalukbari.

Taking to his X handle, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "January has been a special month for the people of Assam. Over 42 lakh people have secured access to free ration, free healthcare & subsidised cooking gas through extensive Ration Card distribution programmes across the State. We envisage ration card as a Laxman Rekha that will ensure households do not get trapped by poverty. By 2026 we aim to bring all ration card holders under the Orunodoi scheme. This month we also achieved near saturation of free ration distribution under our Anna Sewa se Jan Sewa effort. 1.2 lakh MT of rice reached over 60 lakh people."

The distribution event marked a pivotal moment in the state's efforts to ensure that all citizens have access to sufficient food.

Each family member entitled to the new ration card is eligible to receive 5 kilograms of rice every month at no cost. This provision is part of the "anna sewa saptah," a period during which these benefits are available, and for the month of January, the deadline was set until January 31.



Also Read: Himanta Biswa Sarma discusses Guwahati Ring Road project with Nitin Gadkari in Delhi

The inclusion of these new beneficiaries is expected to extend the reach of the NFSA to an additional 10,73,479 households across Assam.

The initiative not only aims to provide food security but also integrates health coverage, as the beneficiaries will receive a health cover of Rs 5 lakh in government hospitals and some designated nursing homes within the state. Moreover, the income limit for availing of a ration card has been raised from Rs 2 lakh per annum to Rs 4 lakh, allowing a broader segment of the population to benefit from the scheme.

Chief Minister Sarma highlighted that the government's social-sector schemes, such as the Antyodaya Anna Yojana, are designed to give special attention to the disadvantaged sections of society. He emphasized that the central administration led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to supporting those in need.

Additionally, ration card holders will be able to enjoy the benefits of other government initiatives, including the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and the Ayushman Bharat and Ayushman Asom healthcare schemes. Plans are also underway to provide life insurance and accidental insurance coverage for ration cardholders, further enhancing the welfare measures associated with the ration card system.

This comprehensive approach to welfare, combining food security with health and insurance benefits, reflects the Assam government's dedication to improving the living standards of its residents. The distribution of ration cards is a testament to the state's commitment to ensuring that no family is left behind in the quest for a secure and healthy life.