Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi to discuss the acceleration of key infrastructure projects in Assam.

Among the projects discussed was the Guwahati Ring Road, a significant initiative aimed at improving connectivity and reducing traffic congestion in the region.

The meeting underscored the importance of these projects for enhancing the state's infrastructure.

The Guwahati Ring Road, in particular, is expected to play a pivotal role in easing urban traffic and supporting the growth of Guwahati as a major city in the Northeast.



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This engagement between the Assam Chief Minister and the Union Minister reflects the ongoing efforts to improve road connectivity in the Northeastern region of India, which is crucial for economic development and regional integration.

The discussions are part of a broader vision to provide America-like roads in the Northeast by the end of 2024, as stated by Nitin Gadkari during the inauguration of various highway projects alongside CM Sarma.

The Guwahati Ring Road project is one of the many initiatives that Himanta Biswa Sarma is championing to boost Assam's infrastructure and connectivity, thereby fostering economic growth and development in the state.