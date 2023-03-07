The Government Railway Police (GRP) on March 7 seized a massive amount of gold from the Guwahati Railway Station.

As per reports, the GRP also apprehended an alleged smuggler, identified as Sampat Rao, in connection with the matter.

The reports said acting on a specific input, a total of 320 grams of gold was seized from the smuggler which was being smuggled to the national capital from Agartala but was seized in Guwahati.

The market value of the seized gold is said to be around Rs 20 lakh.

In a similar incident, the city police had arrested two individuals in possession of a large amount of gold from the Guwahati railway station.

The gold was seized from the Tezwas Express train from the railway station and it weighed around 1kg and 3 grams from inside a packet that was in the pockets of the two arrested persons.

As per the police, the estimated cost of the seized gold was around Rs 60 lakh.

The apprehended smuggler had planned to transport the gold to Delhi from Manipur, however, the police foiled their attempt.

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