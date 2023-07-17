The Assam government has re-designated the post of "Deputy Commissioner" as "District Commissioner" with immediate effect.

In a notification, as per the orders by the Governor of Assam, it states- "For administrative expediency and in the interest of public service, the Governor of Assam is pleased to re-designate the post of "Deputy Commissioner" as "District Commissioner" with immediate effect."

This comes after the state cabinet on May 19 announced the rechristening of the role of Deputy Commissioner (DC) to District Commissioner (DC).



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Minister Pijush Hazarika while addressing the media clarified that the abbreviation 'DC' will remain the same, but the title will now reflect the expanded responsibilities of the position.

This change grants DCs the authority to transfer both gazetted and non-gazetted officers, including those in the 4th and 3rd grades, within their respective districts. However, for the transfer of gazetted officers, approval from the concerned guardian minister will be required.

Moreover, the statutory powers previously vested in the Divisional Commissioner's office will now be transferred to the Principal Secretary of the General Administrative Department. This reallocation aims to streamline administrative processes and ensure efficient governance.

