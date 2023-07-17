Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan has filed an FIR against Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his remark on the Miya community.

The FIR which has been lodged in the Dispur police station states- "Himanta Biswa Sarma, CM of Assam asked people from Upper Assam area to come to Guwahati and in that event he would clear Guwahati from Mias. Apart from making said statement which is available on social media. Such statements on the face of it are interned to create a division among different communities in the state and clearly prejudicial to national integration."

"The Apex Court has directed all States and Union Territories to register cases over hate speech even if no complaint is made by various leaders of ruling party targeting a community the Police is not taking any action. In view of the same I am lodging this FIR bringing to your notice he aforesaid statement of the Chief Minister and requesting you for registering a case under Section 153A, 153B and also U/S 295A of the Indian Penal Code and to investigate the matter and to take action so that the fragile peace in the state is not disturbed," the FIR states

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stirred up controversy once again, this time by commenting on the ‘Miya’ (Bengali-speaking Assamese Muslims) community in response to reporters’ questions on July 13.



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Sarma's statement came after All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) president and MP Badruddin Ajmal said that Assam is incomplete without the ‘Miya’ community.

Earlier on July 17, the Asom Sankhayalaghu Sangram Parishad lodged an FIR against Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma at the Nagaon Sadar police station. The FIR comes in response to the Chief Minister's controversial remarks, including the use of the term 'Miya Assamese' and insensitive comments regarding the dietary habits of different communities.

Accusations of communalism and nepotism have also emerged, with claims of secret alliances and preferential treatment. The Parishad highlights the alleged connection between the Chief Minister and Badruddin Ajmal, questioning the motive behind the statements made by Dr Sarma.

The Chief Minister's remarks have sparked outrage, with critics claiming that they undermine social harmony and promote division among communities. The Asom Sankhayalaghu Sangram Parishad vows to launch a strong mass movement if the Miya people are threatened with expulsion, advocating for unity and inclusivity.

Furthermore, allegations of corruption and favouritism have been raised, with claims that the Chief Minister has established multiple companies in the name of his children. Concerns have also been raised about his son engaging in business activities on public footpaths, reportedly with the permission of the Minority Sangharsh Samiti.