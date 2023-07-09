Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on July 9 informed that the state government has released Rs 96.21 crore as School Grants to 40,970 Lower Primary (LP) and Upper Primary (UP) schools.

Pegu also said that grants to 11480 schools have been held back as some teachers from these schools have not updated their staff profiles on the Siksha Setu portal.

''Once they update, grants will be released,'' the Education Minister tweeted.

Assam Govt has released ₹96.21 Cr. as School Grants to 40970 LP & UP schools today. Grants to 11480 schools have been held back as some teachers from these schools have not updated their staff profiles in Siksha Setu portal. Once they update, grants will be released.… pic.twitter.com/07iBdeUtWD — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) July 9, 2023

He further said that out of 2,42,114 teaching and non-teaching staff in 45983 government and provincialized schools, a total of 2,08,531 have updated their profile on the Siksha Setu.

'' We have a total of 2,42,114 teaching and non-teaching staff in 45983 Govt and provincialized schools. Out of these, 2,08,531 teachers have updated their profile in Siksha Setu, and 33583 (26117 of Elementary and 7466 Secondary Schools) staff are yet to update their profile. I request all staff to update asap,'' he said in another tweet.

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