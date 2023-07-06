In a bid to uplift the Adivasi community, the Assam government has extended an open invitation to the Adivasi Kalyan Parishad, urging them to work together for the upliftment of the Adivasi society.

Further, Himanta Biswa Sarma also emphasized the significance of collective efforts in achieving the upliftment of the Adivasi society.

As part of their commitment to the cause, the government has taken concrete steps to address the needs of the Adivasi and Tea tribes.

The government has implemented a reservation policy in medical colleges, reserving 30 seats for deserving candidates from these communities.

This progressive initiative aims to provide greater access to quality education and enhance opportunities for Adivasi and Tea tribe students to pursue medical careers.

I urge Adivasi Kalyan Parishad to work with the Govt for the upliftment of the Adivasi society. Our Govt has reserved 30 seats for the Adivasi & Tea tribes in medical colleges. Soon we will keep 3% reservation for Adivasi & Tea tribes in all Govt jobs :HCM Dr @himantabiswa pic.twitter.com/hkFlWfbcaz — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) July 6, 2023



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Furthermore, the government has expressed its intention to introduce a 3 per cent reservation quota for Adivasi and Tea tribes in all government jobs.

This move aims to promote inclusivity and create a level playing field for individuals belonging to these communities.

By offering equitable opportunities in employment, the government hopes to empower Adivasi and Tea tribes by ensuring their rightful representation across various sectors.

The Chief Minister's call to action reflects the government's commitment to tackling the Adivasi community's concerns. The government hoped to establish an environment of mutual collaboration and shared responsibility by cooperating with organisations such as the Adivasi Kalyan Parishad.

Himanta Biswa Sarma's message emphasises the need to work together to achieve social justice. By teaming together, the government and the Adivasi Kalyan Parishad can produce meaningful and long-term improvements that will improve the lives of the Adivasi and Tea tribes.

It's a positive first step, as the government takes proactive steps to ensure the overall development of marginalised populations. The government strives to develop a more inclusive society in which every person has an equal opportunity to prosper and flourish by promoting collaboration and adopting laws that address fundamental inequities.