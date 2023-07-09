Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 9 stated that the state government has successfully resolved 57 out of 60 complaints concerning power bills.

CM Sarma tweeted, “In light of recent widespread media coverage highlighting the distress of our valued consumers due to faulty power tariffs, I have requested that complaints be sent directly to my office. We have received only 60 complaints, out of which we have successfully resolved 57 so far”.

In light of the rising complaints due to exorbitant power bills, the Chief Minister urged consumers to sent their complaints to the CM office directly.

It may be mentioned here that the power department in Assam has installed smart pre-paid meters mostly in the urban areas. However, since the installation of the smart meters, consumers have been facing harrowing time as they started receiving inflated bills.

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