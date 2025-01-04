The Government of Assam has sanctioned Rs 11,96,500 as compensation for 23 residents affected by the unfortunate incident that occurred in Kharghuli on January 2, 2025.

The sanctioned amount will be disbursed under the JICA-assisted Guwahati Water Supply Project (GWSP) to individuals who suffered house damage due to the incident.

The government has pledged all necessary support to ensure the well-being and recovery of the affected residents.

A detailed breakdown of the compensation has been prepared, and the amount will be distributed promptly to those impacted.



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The initiative underscores the state government's commitment to providing relief and addressing the needs of citizens in times of distress.

Authorities have assured that additional assistance and measures will be taken to prevent such incidents in the future and ensure the safety of all residents.