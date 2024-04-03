Three school teachers in Dibrugarh, Assam have been suspended with immediate effect from April 2, as per a report by the District Elementary Education Officer.

The teachers are Jewti Das, Fozlul Woahid, and Rantu Baruah.

Das and Woahid, both Assistant Teachers, were found absent from Election Training on the 21st and 26th of March.



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Meanwhile, Rantu Baruah, a Headmaster, was found highly intoxicated at the training venue on 29th March.

These actions violate the Assam Govt. Servant Disciplinary and Appeal Rules, 1964.

Pending departmental proceedings, the teachers will receive subsistence allowances as per existing rules.

They have been instructed not to leave their headquarters without permission, and not to engage in any profession or trade during the suspension period.