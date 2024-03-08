A loan-sharking operation in the Dharamshala area was successfully taken down by officials of the Dharamshala police personnel, which is under the jurisdiction of Dhubri Police.

The crackdown targeted unscrupulous businessmen who exploited vulnerable individuals by charging exorbitant interest rates and seizing valuable assets as collateral.

The operation carried out in the border area between Dhubri and Bangladesh, culminated in the arrest of Abdus Sattar Ali, a government school teacher. Ali, who had allegedly been running the illicit interest business for an extended period, subsequently presented before the Dhubri court on Friday.

Police informed that Abdus Sattar Ali's operation preyed upon desperate borrowers who found themselves trapped in a cycle of debt. Ali charged astronomical interest rates, burdening borrowers with crippling debt.



Also Read: Assam: 141 loan sharks in police net, Rs 28.3 lakh recovered

Desperate individuals, unable to secure loans through traditional channels, turned to him as a last resort. To ensure repayment, Ali demanded collateral in the form of gold jewellery, land documents, and even motorcycles. Borrowers, desperate to access funds, willingly handed over their valuables.

Despite his position as a government teacher at Umoruddin Memorial High School, Ali fell into the police net after a series of complaints from victims. Their collective outcry alerted authorities to the widespread exploitation occurring under Ali's watch.

The public complaint against Ali triggered the police operation. Victims, tired of being ensnared in the web of debt, bravely stepped forward to expose the teacher's illegal activities. The Dharamshala police acted swiftly, conducting a thorough investigation that led to Ali's arrest.

Police have registered a case against Ali under different provisions of law and have forwarded him to Dhubri Court.