In a positive news for sanitation workers in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Wednesday, January 4 that the government will establish a sanitation workers commission.

The announcement was made by the Assam Chief Minister on January 4 during an interactive session with the children of sanitation workers at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

The commission will oversee issues such as sanitation workers' education and health in Assam.

According to the Assam Chief Minister, the decision will aid in the comprehensive development of sanitation workers in all areas.

He also stated that the government will include funding for this in the current fiscal year's budget.

It should be noted that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma interacted with the children of Guwahati cleaning and sanitation workers.

The CM met with the workers' children at an event held at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

CM Sarma responded to questions from the children during the interaction. He said, "Have faith in god and keep moving forward, he will guide you," in reply to a child who asked how he managed to do so many things in his busy schedule.

Assam government on January 4 announced names of recipients of ‘Asom Baibhav, Asom Sourav and Asom Gourav’ awards

The Assam government has announced the names of the recipients of the three awards – “Asom Baibhav, Asom Sourav and Asom Gourav” for the year 2022-2023.

The names were announced by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 4, 2023.

Asom Baibhav is the highest civilian award which will be given away by the Assam government to Dr Tapan Saikia for the year 2022-2023.

Dr Tapan Saikia, a resident of Naharkatia, Dibrugarh in Assam is one of the patrons of the Deesikha Foundation and has rendered immense contributions towards generating awareness and early detection of cancer in Assam and NE States. He is the Head of Medical Oncology & Research Director at Prince Aly Khan Hospital since June 2004.

Also read : Assam's highest civilian award 'Asom Baibhav' conferred to Dr Tapan Saikia



