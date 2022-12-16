The Assam government December 15 announced to set up a 'Directorate of Prosecution' and create a separate cadre for public prosecutors, making them its employees.

''The Assam government has decided to set up the Directorate of prosecution and will transfer the public prosecutors working in the lower courts or other criminal advocates will be bought under the Directorate,'' the Assam CM said while addressing a press conference after chairing a cabinet meeting here.

Sarma further said that his government has lost many cases in the lower courts and there has been no analysis of those as well as a review of the public prosecutors' performances.

''Following the absence of such a directorate, we could not review the outcome of cases,'' he added.

Besides this, the cabinet also decided to do away with as many as 30 laws pertaining to home, transport, irrigation, and forest department among others hence making it decriminalized.

Sarma said that the cabinet also approved an amendment of the Code of Criminal Procedure, and it will be tabled in the upcoming assembly session, beginning December 20.

In addition to this, a sum of Rs 923 crore was also sanctioned for the construction of a nearly 8-km long four-lane flyover, connecting Guwahati Railway Station and Noonmati near the IOC refinery.

Also read: Assam government approves 1.5 km flyover from Baruah Chariali to Bhogdoi bridge in Jorhat