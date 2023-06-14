Assam Government on June 14 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Northern Frontier Railway for transfer of Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) land in Paltanbazar, Guwahati to the Railway Authority for the construction of a second entry to the Guwahati Railway Station.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma where he informed about the annual growth rate of railways touching 15-20 percent with annual footfall of 1 crore passengers.

Taking to Twitter, CM Sarma further mentioned, “To ease passenger convenience & to develop a world class Railway terminal, we’ve signed an MoU with NF Railway for transfer of ASTCs premises to the Railways”.

The project which includes the construction of a state-of-the-art bus station and a world-class railway station in Guwahati is stated to cost Rs 700 crore.

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