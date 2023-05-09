The Assam government on May 9 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with various industries and companies for an investment of more than Rs 8,000 crore in the state, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

As per the Chief Minister Office (CMO), Assam informed that 10 leading companies signed MoUs with the Assam government to establish mega industrial projects in the presence of Himanta Biswa Sarma.

This record investment comes on the eve of 2-year completion of the state government and covers sectors ranging from FMCG, cement, glass, and EV's.

''Our flourishing economy takes yet another stride on the eve of State Govt's 2 anniversary. These efforts will bring investment worth Rs 8,200 cr and create 6,100 jobs. Many more in the pipeline. Thank you all for reposing faith in Assam’s growth story,'' the Assam CM tweeted.

Our flourishing economy takes yet another stride on the eve of State Govt's 2 anniversary. These efforts will bring investment worth Rs 8,200 cr and create 6,100 jobs. Many more in pipeline.



Thank you all for reposing faith in Assam’s growth story.@BimalBorah119 https://t.co/Vb0NpljHaH pic.twitter.com/McaLhObdpO — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 9, 2023

The CMO further said that the companies that signed MoUs are - PepsiCo India, Varun Beverages, Calcom Cement India, Star Cement NE Ltd, Century Float Glass Ltd, Taj Cement Manufacturing Pvt. Limited, Star Cement India Limited, DS Group and Centre for Perishable Cargo (Adani Groups).

Also read: Assam Congress leader Bhupen Borah demands four-lane road from Gohpur to Jonai, writes to Himanta Biswa Sarma