In the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the government of Assam signed two Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) with the Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD), Hyderabad, at a ceremony held at Janata Bhawan on June 27. These agreements aim to foster collaboration in the areas of forensic sciences, healthcare, and diagnostics.

The agreement for collaboration in the field of forensic sciences was signed by Principal Secretary Home and Political Niraj Verma on behalf of the Government of Assam and Dr. K. Thangaraj on behalf of the CDFD. While Magistrate and Secretary, Clinical Training and Exploration Siddharth Singh seared the MoU for the State government with the CDFD in the fields of medical services and symptomatic administrations to work with joint drives for research programs, scholastic projects and studios, oversight and trade of understudies and patient consideration administrations.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Sarma stated that the agreement between the State government and the CDFD will have a significant impact on the development of a crime-free, secure, and healthy state society.

The Chief Minister thanked the CDFD for coming to an agreement and stated that the State government's efforts to eradicate crime in the state have recently included initiatives to improve the infrastructure for forensic science. The Chief Minister referred to the Guwahati Campus of the National Forensic Science University in North Guwahati, where Union Home Minister Amit Shah had already laid the foundation stone. He stated that the campus will not only empower the state in forensic science but will also provide training and skill development for the Police, Judiciary, and Forensic Scientists.

The Chief Minister also stated that the scientific and technical staff of the Directorate of Forensic Science, Assam, will receive training in DNA profiling for the purpose of human identification as part of the Memorandum of Understanding on Forensic Sciences. Additionally, he stated that training and sensitization programs on topics such as evidence collection, handling and transportation techniques, the chain of custody, quality control and quality assurance issues, and others will be included in the agreement. He said that the game plan will likewise act as a demonstrator of the worth of the innovation for law enforcement conveyance framework in the state.

In addition, Chief Minister Sarma stated that the Memorandum of Understanding on healthcare and diagnostic services will aid in joint research programs in which faculty members from both the Assam Government and CDFD can collaborate on projects based on shared interests. Additionally, he stated that the agreement will be extremely beneficial to Ph. Faculty members from CDFD can co-supervise D students who are Assamese scholars. Both Assam Government and CDFD will work with the visit of their particular staff and understudies to participate in logical examination and preparing, the Chie Priest added.

Sarma said that these arrangements ought to set up the advances for additional cooperation between Assam Government and Place for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics as he mentioned CDFD for setting up a Middle in Assam. The Chief Minister is of the opinion that the Centre will not only address the requirements of all of the states in the North East, but also those of the countries in South East Asia, such as Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and Myanmar.

The event was attended by senior government officials, Chief Secretary Paban Kumar Borthakur, DGP GP Singh, VC Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences Dr. Dhruba Jyoti Bora, and Science and Technology Minister Keshab Mahanta.

Also read : Assam to soon become healthcare hub for South East Asia: Himanta Biswa Sarma