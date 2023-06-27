Taking the healthcare sector a step ahead, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that the state will soon become a healthcare hub for South East Asia.

On June 26, while addressing the third convocation of Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati, CM Sarma said that the government's plan to establish a "cutting-edge health education ecosystem" will ensure accessible healthcare and abundant job opportunities to create a new health economy in the state.

"Our ambitious plan to establish a cutting-edge health education ecosystem will ensure accessible healthcare and abundant job opportunities to create a New Health Economy. At the third convocation of the Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences, we witnessed this transformative vision unfold," he said.



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He further stated that the State administration has expanded the number of MBBS seats from 350 to 1500 in order to make Assam a powerhouse of medical education in South East Asian nations. Furthermore, the number of post-graduate seats has increased to 722.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Assam CM wrote, "Assam will soon become the healthcare hub for South East Asia. Before 2014, we had only a handful of medical colleges. Now, we aim to have 25. Yesterday was a day dedicated to healthcare — from launching tech-enabled projects to administering convocation oaths for health graduates."