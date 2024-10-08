Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 8 said that the state is committed to supporting community Durga Pujas and stated the importance of cultural heritage during a recent event. Speaking on October 8, Sarma said, "We are committed to supporting community Durga Pujas in their endeavour to take our Sanatan Sanskriti forward. I hope, with our humble contribution, there will be no difficulty in serving Maa Durga."

This statement follows Assam BJP MLA Manab Deka's remarks on October 7, where he highlighted the government's contributions to Durga Puja celebration committees in the Lakhimpur Assembly constituency. Deka noted the presence of local Puja Committee members and Lakhimpur District Commissioner Lachit Kumar Das during the announcement.

In a bid to enhance the festivities, the Assam government had previously decided to provide grants of Rs 10,000 to Puja pandals for Durga Puja celebrations in 2023. This initiative aims to strengthen community involvement and ensure a vibrant celebration of the festival, reflecting Assam's rich cultural heritage.

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