The Assam Government tabled the Assam Healing (Prevention of Evil) Practices Bill, 2024 in the state legislative assembly on Wednesday. The bill was introduced by State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika on behalf of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The proposed legislation aims to promote social awakening and foster a safe, science-based environment to protect public health against harmful practices based on ignorance and ill-health. It seeks to eliminate non-scientific healing practices used with malicious intent to exploit innocent individuals.

According to Section 3 of the bill, the government is empowered to ban evil or magical healing practices for treating certain diseases and health disorders. Further, Section 4 allows the government to prohibit misleading advertisements for such practices.

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The newly proposed bill includes several key sections aimed at curbing inhuman, evil or magical healing practices. Section 5 empowers the government to impose punishment for any act or promotion of such practices. Section 6 extends this to include imprisonment for one year, extendable up to three years, or a fine of Rs 50,000, or both.

For repeated offences, the convicted could face up to five years in jail or a fine of Rs 1 lakh, or both. In addition, Section 9 empowers the government to appoint police officers as Vigilance officers. Section 16 of the bill further empowers the government to frame rules to implement the provisions of the bill.