The head teacher of 377 No. Gaspara LP School, Abdul Salam Sheikh, was arrested on Wednesday by Dhubri Police.

The arrest is associated with allegations that the school's admission register was manipulated in order to provide a fake document in order to support a declared foreigner's case.

Abdul Salam Sheikh assumed the role of in-charge Headmaster at 377 No. Gaspara LP School on March 4, 2014, and subsequently took full charge on April 29, 2015. It has come to light that in 2018, Abdul Salam Sheikh purportedly issued a school certificate to Jahanara Khatun, daughter of Jamiruddin Sheikh resident of village Ghewmari in Gaspara near the Indo-Bangladesh border under Dhubri police station.



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The revelation of this alleged forgery emerged during the proceedings at the Gauhati High Court in the matter of WP(C) No.2608/2023 (Jahanara Khatun vs The Union of India Ors.), wherein both the school certificate and the admission register were scrutinized.

It was reported that an FIR was registered in Dhubri PS, following which Dhubri Police before arresting the accused also accrued the Forensic Science Laboratory report of the admission register, which was tempered and submitted before the Court by Jahanara Khatun.

Dhubri Police has registered a case under Dhubri PS Case No: 271/23, under sections 468/420 of the Indian Penal Code, based on the evidence and allegations presented. Subsequently, Abdul Salam Sheikh was apprehended and presented before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) of Dhubri. Following legal proceedings, he was forwarded to Dhubri district Jail.