Assam Cabinet on June 9 gave its nod to amend the Assam ESI Doctors' Service Rules, 2000 for ensuring the smooth administration of the Employees State Insurance Doctors Service of Assam, said state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

''The proposed amendment seeks to reduce the minimum service period of Superintendent/Medical Officer-in-charge (I/C) or equivalent post from 5 years to 2 years to be eligible for promotion as Administrative Medical Officer (AMO),'' Sarma tweeted.

The cabinet also gave its approval to implement Olympic Values Education Programme in 250 government and private schools across Guwahati.

As per the Sarma, the Olympic Values Education Programme will be implemented in association with Abhinav Bindra Foundation Trust (ABFT) for Rs 6 crore in 2024-2027.

''Olympic Values Education Programme to be implemented in 250 Govt and Private Schools across Guwahati in association with Abhinav Bindra Foundation Trust (ABFT) for 76 crore in 2024-2027,'' Sarma tweeted.

In this regard, the government has approved the signing of the MoU with the International Olympic Committee and the Abhinav Bindra Foundation.

''The programme will address the challenges of a prevalent, sedentary lifestyle, lack of concentration and adolescents dropping out of school,'' he added.

Besides this, the state government also decided to promulgate the Assam Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023 as per the recommendations of the GST Council.



''State Bench of GST Appellate Tribunal to be set up with headquarters at Guwahati,'' Sarma said.

He also informed that in celebration of 200 years of Assam's Tea industry, the government has approved issuing a notification under the Assam Agricultural Income Tax Act, 1939 for granting tax exemption on agricultural income, for a period of 3 years w.e.f. 1 April 2023.

The Cabinet also decided to promulgate the Assam Right to Public Services (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023 for amending Sections 8A and 8B of the Assam Right to Public Services Act, 2012 to improve the delivery of notified TPS services and strengthen the TPS appeal mechanism.

''The proposed amendments will ensure setting up of an independent 3-member Commission - Assam State Commission for Right to Public Services with a Chief Commissioner and 2 Commissioners - empowered to function as a quasi-judicial body,'' it added.

Sarma further informed that the Cabinet has approved the framework of the Digital Infrastructure for DBT Schemes (DIDS) platform and the subsequent rollout and adoption of the platform to streamline the disbursal of welfare benefits to citizens.

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