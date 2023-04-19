Assam Government on April 19 decided to appoint 10 medal winners of the 36th National Games, 2022 in class III posts under the Directorate of Sports and Youth Welfare as per the integrated sports policy of the state.

''To encourage the youth to pursue sports and recognize achievements of sportspersons who have brought laurels to the State, 10 medal winners of 36th National Games, 2022 held in Gujarat, to be appointed in Class III posts under the Directorate of Sports & Youth Welfare as per the Integrated Sports Policy of Assam 2017-2018,'' Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted sharing the details of the decision taken in the Cabinet meeting.

Sarma also shared the names of the 10 medal winners who will be appointed in the Class III posts.

These players are: Ananya Saikia (Silver and Bronze), Adnita Kakati (Silver), Ankushita Boro (Gold), Chayanika Gogoi (Two Silver), Sanma Brahma (Silver), Rongila Daimary (Silver), Bikram Changmai (Two Silver), Dipankar Sarmah (Bronze) Bangita Hazarika (Silver, Bronze) and Ananda Kumar Narzary (Gold, Bronze).

Besides this, the Cabinet also took several decisions pertaining to the new City Gas Distribution project, 8 mega industrial projects, MoU for resolving border issues with Arunachal Pradesh, Government appointment for sports achievers, pension for Loktantra Senanis, and others.

''Investment of Rs 8,201 crore for proposals of 8 Mega Projects to be set up with 8 companies. MoU with the companies will be signed on May 9, 2023. These Mega projects are expected to generate around 6,100 employment opportunities,'' the tweet by Sarma said.

The Cabinet also decided to provide a pension of Rs 15,000 to be given to Loktantra Senanis, who participated in the movement for restoration of the democracy during the emergency era.

On the other hand, a Joint Venture Company (JVC) with Oil India Limited is to be set up for the city Gas Distribution (CGD) project and equity investment by the Assam Gas Company Ltd with a shareholding of 51 per cent.

''CGD networks will boost the availability of natural gas as fuel and spur economic activity in allotted districts -- Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Darang, Udalguri, and Sonitpur,'' it added.

Also read: MoU on Assam-Arunachal border to be signed in New Delhi on April 20: Jayanta Mallabaruah