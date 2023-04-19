Assam Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah on April 19 informed that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed over border issues of Assam and Arunachal on April 20.

The decision of the same was taken during a cabinet meeting which was held on under the chairmanship of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on April 19.

''MoU on border issues between Assam and Arunachal will be signed on April 20 in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi,'' Jayanta Mallabaruah informed while addressing reporters after the meet.

Recently, on April 17, the Chief Ministers of both Assam and Arunachal met to discuss the border issues between the two states in Guwahati's Khanapara.

As per reports, during the meeting, both Assam Chief Minister Himanata Biswa Sarma and Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu decided to hold the meeting next month where a discussion will be held to resolve differences in six areas.

Apart from both the Chief Ministers, regional committees were also present in the meeting.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Assam's Chief Minister said that the soon-to-be-signed draft agreement, between the two states, was deliberated in detail.

''HCM Dr @himantabiswa chaired a meeting today with members of all 12 Assam Regional Committees formed under the Namsai Declaration on Assam - Arunachal Pradesh Boundary Issues. The soon to be signed draft agreement, between the two states, was deliberated in detail,'' he had tweeted.

The Assam Government has formed regional committees for talks with Arunachal Pradesh over the inter-state boundary issues with the neighbouring state and in this regard, several rounds of talks between the Regional committees have been held in recent times.

After the Namsai declaration signed by Assam Chief Minister and Khandu last year, the regional committee jointly visited the area for the first time.

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