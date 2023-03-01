Assam government will carry out an eviction drive in Deepor Beel which is located in the southwest of Guwahati city, said sources.

As per the sources, Assam Minister Ashok Singhal also conducted an aerial survey of the locations.

This comes after a massive eviction drives underway in Guwahati’s Silsako beel which has entered its third day on March 1.

The massive eviction drive by Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is underway in Guwahati’s Silsako beel which has entered its third day on March 1.

The eviction drive started on February 27, and is still being carried out with a mission to make Guwahati flood-free and benefit at least 15 lakh residents of the city.

Around 3000 armed personnel have been deployed at the site to prevent any untoward incident or resentment on the part of the encroachers.

There are around 1800 bighas of land in Silsako Beel, of which 1200 bighas are under the control of encroachers.

Those within 100 meters between the water channels on the periphery of Silsako Beel up to Narengi will be evicted on February 27.

Some households on Silsako Beel have been paying property taxes to Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) for the last couple of years and have GMC holding numbers.

“No one can claim rights for land in the name of GMC holding number. It is just a tax they are paying for staying in Guwahati city. It is applicable for people staying in both Myadi patta (permanent land settlement) and government land. Land rights are given as per revenue policy,” GMDA Chairman, Narayan Deka, said.

Also read: Assam: Massive eviction drive underway at Guwahati’s Silsako enters third day, 3000 armed personnel deployed at site