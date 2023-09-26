The Assam Forest Department is in the process of declaring the Urpad Beel in the Goalpara district as a conservation reserve/wildlife sanctuary.

It is to be mentioned here that thousands of migratory waterfowl visit the wetland every year which was recently listed as an Important Bird Area by the Bombay Natural History Society.

The beel, covering an area of six square km, is in Agia, about 10km from Goalpara town along National Highway 37.



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Located in Agia, 9 km away from Goalpara town, Urpad Beel is among the biggest natural lakes in Lower Assam.

It is widely known for its natural resources including fish and birds of different species like adjutant stork, whistling teal, kingfisher and water plants such as the water lily, and the water hyacinth.