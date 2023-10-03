Assam government on October 2 decided to distribute scooters to meritorious students in an effort to encourage girl education and competitiveness among students.

The decision was taken during cabinet meet held in Guwahati, chaired by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma who decided to distribute scooters to girls securing 1st division and boys securing 75 per cent or more marks in HSSLC exam, 2023 as Dr Banikanta Kakati Merit Award under Pragyan Bharati Scheme.

Altogether 35,770 scooters will be distributed to 30,203 girls and 5,567 boys at a cost of Rs 269 crore.

Additionally, Assam cabinet has given its nod for 5 per cent reservation in medical and engineering seats for students of government schools.

''The Assam government is taking strides to enhance the quality of education in government schools. Class 7 to Class 12 students in government schools will now have access to a 5 per cent reservation in medical and engineering seats,'' Sarma informed.

He further informed that students in classes 7 to 10, studying under the SEBA board, will also benefit from these educational reforms.

Meanwhile, the cabinet also approved a 20 per cent bonus for tea workers for the upcoming Durga Puja. In a move aimed at empowering Adivasi and tea workers in the state, the cabinet has introduced a 3 per cent reservation for both communities in government jobs.

Also read : Assam government announces 5 per cent reservation in medical and engineering seats for govt. school students