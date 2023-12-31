Assam Government is set to launch a significant initiative in Guwahati in January 1st, 2024, marking a new chapter in sustainable transportation.

Spearheaded by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, the city will witness the inauguration of 200 green buses, a move that aligns with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's vision of promoting electric vehicles (EVs) across the nation.

These eco-friendly buses have already arrived in Guwahati and are currently stationed at Rupnagar, awaiting their official introduction to the public.

This fleet will bolster the existing lineup of 15 EV buses that are already operational, showcasing Assam's commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and embracing cleaner energy alternatives.

To support this green transition, an EV charge station has been established at Rupnagar, ensuring that the infrastructure is in place for the smooth operation of these electric buses.

The flag-off event on the first day of the new year is not just a ceremonial gesture but a testament to the state's dedication to environmental conservation and modernization of its public transport system.

Also read: Sikkim boosts tourist area surveillance by stopping entry to restricted areas without permits