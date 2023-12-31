The Tourism and Civil Aviation Department of Sikkim has resolved to boost surveillance to prevent unauthorised entry of vehicles and tourists without the necessary permits to restricted areas in the state.

A source from the department reported that there have been instances of unauthorised access to locations such as Nathu-la, posing a potential risk to national security. Consequently, an advisory was issued reminding tourists to secure permits prior to their visit.

Nathu-la, a tourist hotspot in Sikkim's Gangtok district, is located on the India-China border. In Sikkim, tourists typically approach registered travel agencies and taxi operators to obtain permits, which are then issued by the Tourism Department.

Following the recent reopening of NH10, the main highway connecting the state to the rest of India, there has been a steady increase in tourist footfall.

As a response, the department has decided to monitor tourist movement to border areas closely. Surprise checks will be conducted to deter illegal entry, and those found travelling without permits will face legal repercussions.

Also read : BJP Sikkim delegation meets Amit Shah on Cooperative and Dairy Model Firm