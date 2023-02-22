Assam government is committed to providing 1 lakh jobs to the state youths by May 10, 2022.

In the last one and a half years, the Assam state government has been able to provide jobs to more than 40,000 unemployed youths.

Attending an appointment letter distribution programme of the Fishery & Veterinary Department at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakhetra, Panjabari, Assam CM said that the state government is committed to fulfilling the 1 lakh job promise to unemployed youths.

Addressing the media, cabinet minister Jayanta Mallabaruah said, "The polytechnic students under diploma courses in Engineering in Assam which be awarded a recognition from the State Council of Technical Education, Assam at par with Higher Secondary."

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With this going forward students who take up diploma courses will be equivalent to higher secondary.

The state government has also made a few amendments to the Assam Engineering Service Recruitment Board, wherein the government of Assam will appoint a chairman from the academic administrative wing and two principals of the existing engineering college as members.

Further under the Assam Science and Technology University Act 2009, the Assam Engineering College will be a constituent college of Assam Science and Technology University.

Speaking on the medical colleges of Assam, the cabinet minister said that going forward PG and degree courses, 2 seats will be reserved in PG courses in the seven categories for doctors working at the state health services.

Anatomy, Physiology, Biochemistry, Forensic medicine, Pharmacology, Microbiology and Community Medicine.

Further, the Assam Chief Minister also informed that from next year, engineers will be recruited through one single exam once a year and they will be posted across various departments as per their preferences.

It is to be mentioned here that the Assam government is mulling collaborating with TATA along with the state's Golaghat ITI, Girls Polytechnic, and Dhansiri ITI and make it into a centre of excellence.

The state government along with TATA technology has developed at least 72 ITIs in the state with new technology with 3D printing, Artificial Intelligence, the goverment has signed an MoU with a budget of Rs 3,500 crore.