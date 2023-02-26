In a bid to promote Rabha language and literature, the Assam government will give Rs 50 lakh to Rabha Sahitya Sabha to publish these books, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Assam Chief Minister also announced that the state government will provide Rs 2 crore to build a permanent office of the Sabha.

''As part of our commitment to promote Rabha language & literature, our Govt will give ₹50 lakh to Rabha Sahitya Sabha to publish these books. We shall also provide ₹2 cr to build a permanent office of the Sabha,'' Sarma tweeted.

As part of our commitment to promote Rabha language & literature, our Govt will give ₹50 lakh to Rabha Sahitya Sabha to publish these books.



We shall also provide ₹2 cr to build a permanent office of the Sabha. pic.twitter.com/78NdjlqTMQ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 26, 2023

Sarma further said that the All Rabha Sahitya Sabha has played key role in preservation and promotion of Rabha language, literature and culture at Loharghat.

On this occasion, the Assam CM also said that 119 books were released at the session, some of which were translated works.

It is worth mentioning that in December 2021, the All Rabha Sahitya Sabha had urged the government to introduce the Rabha, Mising, Tiwa Deuri, and Karbi languages as the mediums of instruction at the primary-school stage.

''The authorities must implement this before the commencement of the next academic session (2022-2023),'' the Sabha had urged.

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