Several people were injured district after a fight broke out between the two factions over a piece of land in Assam's Bongaigaon on February 26.

The incident took place at the Bakharapara area under Bongaigaon gram panchayat where a total of around 6 bighas of land has been encroached upon by a Bharali Committee consisting of local people.

It has come to the fore that a group of people belonging to the Rakhalthakur Dhan Bharal Committee has been cultivating the said 6 bigha land considering it as their own for a long time and the land is in their possession.

However, the villagers on the other side claimed that the land was registered in the name of the Rakhalthakur Temple Management Committee.

The scuffle broke out when the people of the local village demolished the walls and took possession of the trees and at the same time, people of the Rakhalthakur Dhan Bharal Committee, who were on the opposite side opposed it.

Upon receiving the information, a team of police arrived at the spot and brought the situation under control.

The police asked both parties to exercise restraint and approach Sadar Police Station with their respective documentaries.

Following this, a written complaint was forwarded to the officials of the Bongaigaon Circle Officer's office regarding the acquisition of the said land.

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