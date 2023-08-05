The Assam government on the occasion of Lok Kalyan Divas will be honouring 6 officials working under various state government departments with ‘Karmashree’ award for their exemplary and innovative work done in public administration.

The chief minister’s award for excellence in public administration – Karmashree is awarded to officials for innovation in public administration and outstanding implementation of government schemes, policies and programmes.

Karmashree Award was instituted to acknowledge, recognize and reward the extraordinary, exemplary and innovative work done by the officers of the state government.

Additionally, the state government will be honouring 75 government employees for state level and district level sewa puraskar for the year 2022-23 for their outstanding work in public administration.

While there are 10 employees who will be honoured with state level Lok Sewa Award 2023. There are 65 employees who will be honoured with district level Lok Sewa Award 2023.

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