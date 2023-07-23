Assam Government will honour public officials who have followed Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi's ideals with the Lok Sew Puraskar, said state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 23.

The awardees will be given a one-year service extension, a reward of Rs 25,000, a certificate, and Gamusa.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, the Assam Chief Minister said that the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi dedicated his entire life to the service of society.

''Continuing with our tradition, we'll be honouring public officials who have diligently followed Lokpriya's ideals with the Lok Sewa Puraskar,'' Sarma tweeted.

Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi dedicated his entire life in service of society.



Continuing with our tradition, we'll be honouring public officials who have diligently followed Lokpriya's ideals with the Lok Sewa Puraskar. pic.twitter.com/LlnBeYaxXc — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 23, 2023

As per the details shared by Sarma, a total of 31 nominations have been received at the state level, while the screening committee has recommended 12 officials and the state-level committee has forwarded the names of 6 public officials.

Besides this, 189 have been nominated at the district levels of which 113 are recommended by screening committees while 53 have been nominated by the state-level committee.

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