The Assam government has announced plans to introduce an evaluation exercise for school uniforms starting 2025.

This initiative aims to ensure the quality and appropriateness of the uniforms worn by students in the state's schools.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of Gunotsav 2024, Assam CM said, "I will request the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan that this time a special team will have to go to every school to check the quality of the uniform in the schools of Assam. We have to go and get samples from there, and check if the uniform is as per the money we have paid. And for those who haven't, a word of caution the first time, the second time as we speak to the rest of others.

The CM asserted that the quality of the uniform in the state, as per video evidence was good in some schools while some were bad, however, money has been paid equally.



Also Read: Assam government schools witness dip in grades, students performance in Gunotsav 2024

Taking to his X handle Assam CM wrote, "The quality of uniforms in our schools need to be superlative, I will not allow any compromise on its quality. Like Gunotsav, we will introduce an evaluation exercise of school uniforms from next year."

Meanwhile, the education department on Thursday reported a decline in the number of state government-run schools and students obtaining grades during an evaluation exercise compared to the previous year.

The government announced the results of ‘Gunotsav 2024’, a statewide assessment conducted from January 3 to February 8 to evaluate the performance of 38,97,323 students enrolled in 43,491 schools. Schools with an enrollment of less than 30 students were excluded from the grading calculation.

According to the report, 32,421 schools received grades this year as against 41,507 in 2023, down by 3.78 per cent.

Out of these, 11,592 schools got A+ grade, 14,933 received A, 4,603 got B, 1,032 got C and 261 got D.

In the year-ago period, 12,047, 19,085, 7,673, 1,948 and 754 schools were marked with A+, A, B, C and D grades, respectively.

Likewise, 38,97,323 students received grades in 2024 compared to 41,35,163 last year, a fall of 5.75 per cent.