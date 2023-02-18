The Assam government has decided to provide ration cards to 40 lakh people in the state post-Bohag Bihu.

Speaking to the media state cabinet minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass said, "This time the government has decided is giving 40 lakh new ration cards to poor people in a public gathering."

The minister also claimed that post the National Food Security Act came into the picture many people in the state whose annual income is more and has been holding government jobs or in some business has surrendered their ration cards following the appeal from the government.

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The minister has also stated that people have already started applying for the ration cards, however, post-screening only ration cards will be provided post the district-level committee.

Earlier in December 2022, the state government of Assam decided to extend the facility availed by the people with the introduction of other benefits such as medical facilities via Ration Cards.

The Chief Minister asserted that going forward people will be able to avail of cashless medical benefits upto Rs 5 lakh per family in government or private hospitals across the country with the help of their Raion Cards. Further, this scheme will be launched in the month of January 2023.

"Many people avail rice from their ration card, however, most people do not have the same... almost 20 per cent of people do not have ration cards."