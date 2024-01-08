The Assam government has taken a significant step towards empowering rural women entrepreneurs with the introduction of the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan.

This initiative, which is to be implemented by the Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ASRLM), aims to provide financial support to rural women entrepreneurs, fostering self-reliance and economic independence.

This comes after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the phenomenal achievement of the Asomi Saras mela held in Guwahati.

"This is a phenomenal achievement and reflects the potential of our women entrepreneurs. To augment this potential we are launching the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyaan where we intend to financially support 40 lakh women members of Self Help Groups," wrote Himanta Biswa Sarma.



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This scheme complements other efforts by the Assam government to support women's empowerment. The Swa-Kalita Scheme, for instance, focuses on aiding women's self-help groups (SHGs) by offering financial assistance and training for income-generating activities. Additionally, the Majoni Scheme provides financial aid to destitute widows in Assam, helping them cover their basic needs.

Another notable scheme launched by the Assam government is Swanirbhar Naari, introduced by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 13, 2022. This ambitious program targets weavers in Assam, aiming to make them self-sufficient.

These initiatives reflect the Assam government's commitment to enhancing the role of women in the state's economy and ensuring that they have the necessary resources to thrive as entrepreneurs. By supporting women in rural areas through schemes like the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, the state is taking concrete steps to build a more inclusive and prosperous society.