The Government of Assam will be presenting the Anundoram Baruah Award to 27,183 students during a ceremony that will be held at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra, Guwahati on November 29.

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma will attend the ceremony at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati. The award distribution ceremony will be held in other districts simultaneously on the same day.

The award will be presented to meritorious students at the Dibrugarh District Library Auditorium at 10.30 am on 29th November, 2023 in the presence of Ashok Singhal, Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and Irrigation.

Dr. Banikanta Kakati Merit Award will be presented to meritorious students at 10.30 am on November 30 at Dibrugarh District Library Auditorium in presence of the minister.

Government of Assam provides Anundoram Borooah Award to meritious students of HSLC who secured a minimum of 75% marks. This year, 27,183 students of the state will get an amount of ₹15000 each through Direct Bank Transfer (DBT) to their respective accounts.

Under the Dr Banikanta Kakati Award, 35,775 scooters will be distributed to accomplished students of the state who have successfully cleared their Class 12 examinations.

In the recent Class 12 examination conducted by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC), 5,566 boys who achieved a score of 75 per cent and above, along with 30,209 girls who secured 60 per cent and above, are set to receive scooters.

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