Assam Government will be extending an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of the victims of Assam-Arunachal border firing incident that took place on June 5.

Additionally, the injured persons, Jagat Gogoi and Puspa Gogoi will be receiving Rs 1 lakh each, confirmed Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu.

Taking to Twitter, minister Ranoj Pegu mentioned, “HCM @himantabiswa has conveyed that the next of kin of the victims of Dhemaji firing incident - Boga Chutia and Monitu Gogoi will be given ex gratia of Rs. 5 lakh each. The injured persons, Shri Jagat Gogoi and Sri Puspa Gogoi will be given Rs. 1 lakh each. @PradanBaruah @DhemajiDipro1 @DhemajiPolice @BhubonPegu”.

HCM @himantabiswa has conveyed that the next of kin of the victims of Dhemaji firing incident - Boga Chutia and Monitu Gogoi will be given ex gratia of Rs. 5 lakh each. The injured persons, Shri Jagat Gogoi and Sri Puspa Gogoi will be given Rs. 1 lakh each. @PradanBaruah… — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) June 6, 2023

For the unversed, a shooting accident took place in Assam’s Dhemaji district on June 5 resulting in two fatalities and two others getting injured.

The incident took place at Dhemaji district's Panbari area which is located along the Assam-Arunachal border, where some unidentified miscreants from Arunachal Pradesh opened fire at the men who were planting saplings on the occasion of World Environment Day.

As per reports, an investigation has been initiated into the incident.

While condemning the incident Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu wrote on Twitter, “ I strongly condemn the act of violence at the Panbari area of the Assam-Arunachal border in Dhemaji, where one person named Boga Chutia of Borbila Chutiakari village of my constituency has been killed, and 3 persons - Monitu Gogoi, Puspa Gogoi and Akoni Gohain of Milonpur village have been injured. District Admin and @DhemajiPolice are on the spot.”

Two of the injured are being brought to AMCH, Dibrugarh for better treatment. A team of Dibrugarh district administration led by ADC Sanghamitra Baruah is present at AMCH to monitor their treatment at AMCH.

Also read : Protests erupt in various locations following Assam-Arunachal border firing