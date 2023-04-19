Assam Government on April 18 announced the provincialisation of 422 tea garden managed schools which includes 419 numbers of tea garden LP schools, 2 tea garden managed ME schools and 1 tea garden managed High School.

In a notification released on the orders of the Governor of Assam, the state government in the Department of School Education decided to go ahead with the provincialisation of the schools in tea garden areas with a condition that the services of the existing teachers engaged by the tea garden management will not be provincialised. “However, these teachers can continue to serve in the same school under the pay role of the concerned tea garden as on date”, mentions the official notification.

The notification further enumerates benefits these schools will receive under PM-POSHAN scheme stating, “2 (two) posts of teachers for each of the 419 LP Schools, 3 (three) posts of teachers for each of the 2 ME schools and the posts of 5 (five) teachers and 1 (one) Head Master for the High School shall be created. The students of the schools so provincialised shall get the benefits of the Free Text Books and PM-POSHAN (Mid-Day Meal), Free Uniform etc. The recruitment of teachers shall be done at the earliest”.

The government has directed concerned District Elementary Education Officers and Inspector of Schools to ensure proper working relationship between the newly appointed teachers and existing tea garden engaged teachers. Further they will ensure harmonious environment in the schools with better academic coordination.

Additionally, teachers engaged by the tea garden authorities will also be given various facilities like in-house training of teachers and benefits of capacity building programmes organized by the Department of School Education for teachers of other provincialised schools, as mentioned in the notification.

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