In pursuit of sporting excellence and harness local talent, Assam government will be signing a memorandum of understanding with Badminton Association of India to set up the National Centre of Excellence for Badminton in the state, announced Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.



CM Sarma on August 3 made the announcement via Twitter stating that the MoU will be valid for 10 years and will be extended by another 10 years subsequently.



The Centre will be set up at the Amingaon Indoor Stadium, boasting a world-class infrastructure, highly experienced national and international coaches and top class support facilities.



The operation and management will be handled by the Sports and Youth Welfare Department, Assam while the technical part will be handled by Badminton Association of India.



The Centre of excellence will spot local and national talent from the grassroots and prepare them for the future.

Also read : Severe blow for India’s Men’s Asia Cup 2023 as KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer likely to miss tournament