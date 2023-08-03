In what can be called as a severe blow for the Men’s Asia Cup 2023, the Indian team will be likely missing out on two of its senior players for the upcoming event scheduled to commence on August 30.

As per a report published in Cricbuzz, speculations are rife that batsmen Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul are almost ruled out of the tournament that will be played in Sri Lanka.

While Iyer and Rahul have been updating their fans about their recuperation progress through social media posts, there have been reports that they are yet to recuperate completely. Subsequently, hurrying them back into global activity for the Asia Cup is being viewed as an untimely choice.

But if they get back to full fitness, the batting duo could still play in the ODI World Cup later this year. In such a situation, the three-match ODI series against Australia in September will act as their last an open door for a rebound before the World Cup at home.

It is likely that the majority of players who appeared in the recently concluded ODI series against West Indies will make up the Indian team for the Asia Cup 2023, which will be held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka. This is due to the possible absence of Iyer and Rahul.

Also read : Arunachal weight lifter Sangkar Lapung clinches bronze medal in Asian weightlifting championship