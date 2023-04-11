Assam Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Ashok Singhal on April 11 said that strict action will be initiated against officials of Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) for granting permission to residents to build houses over the Bahini river which in turn is obstructing the flow of the stream.

Ashok Singhal was inspecting the Guwahati de-silting work on April 11 where he made the comments. The minister stated that strict action will be taken against contractors found neglecting their duties. Singhal also said that he has received reports of GMC officials granting permissions to the residents to build houses over the Bahini stream.

“Strict action will be initiated against the GMC officials for granting permission to build houses over the Bahini”, said Ashok Singhal.

“Many contractors dug road for placing water supply pipes. However, many did not repair the road later after digging the road. It was the responsibility of the contractors to repair the road. We have stopped their payment and soon an FIR will be lodged against the contractors if need rises”, Singhal added.

Massive de-silting work is underway in Guwahati under ‘Mission Flood Free’. Workers under the GMDA have been working tirelessly to clean the clogged rivers, streams flowing through the city to prevent urban flooding ahead of the monsoon season.

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